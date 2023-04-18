‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’ Sells to Blue Fox Entertainment for U.S. Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired North American rights to “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” a queer coming-of-age story about two teens who form a special bond after a chance meeting one summer. The sale comes a few months after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Blue Fox is planning a wide theatrical release of the film this summer, though the exact date has yet to be determined. Blue Fox’s international division is handling the international sales.

“It’s rare when a best-selling book, talented crew, amazing director and cast all come together to create a ‘must see’ film, and we are very proud to bring ‘Aristotle and Dante’ to audiences across the U.S.,” said Blue Fox executive James Huntsman.

Filmmaker Aitch Alberto wrote and directed “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” marking her directorial debut. It’s based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s YA novel about two teenage Mexican American boys in 1987 El Paso who explore a new, unusual friendship and the difficult road to self-discovery. Newcomers Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales star as Aristotle and Dante (whose characters, yes, bond over their classical names), alongside a cast that includes Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, Veronica Falcón (“Ozark”) and Kevin Alejandro (“Fire Country”).

“To say this is a dream come true is too simple,” Alberto said. “This has been a life journey and I can’t wait to share this piece of my heart with the world. I can only hope audiences of all kinds see themselves in the film and that it ignites feelings of hope and empathy — that it reminds them that love sometimes, and in fact often, comes in unexpected forms. I am forever grateful to the Blue Fox team for making that possible. See you at the movies.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a producer on the film through his company 5000 Broadway Productions. The “Hamilton” creator had narrated the audio version of Sáenz’s novel and joined the movie after Alberto reached out on social media.

“Bringing this beautiful coming-of-age story to the big screen has been incredibly satisfying,” Miranda said. “Thanks to the exceptional vision of our director/screenwriter, Aitch Alberto, Ari and Dante’s story has been translated to the big screen with honesty and authenticity. Grateful for new voices and new stories.”

Along with Miranda, the film’s producers include Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker of Limelight Productions, Big Swing Productions’ Valerie Stadler, and Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez of 3Pas Studios. Limelight funded the film with Boies/ Schiller Entertainment. Zack Schiller, David Boies, Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby also served as executive producers with Alberto.

“At 3PAS it’s very important for us to support new voices and we couldn’t be more proud of Aitch for bringing this beautiful story to life in the most authentic way, and breaking away from the cliches,” said Derbez. “We can’t wait for audiences to meet Ari and Dante!”

The deal was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group and WME. UTA represents Alberto and Limelight.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s current U.S. releases include the rom-com “The End of Sex,” starring Emily Hampshire and thriller “Bunker.” Past releases were “The Wolf & The Lion,” the action-thriller “Killerman” with Liam Hemsworth, and Bill Nighy’s comedy “Sometimes Always Never.”

Prior to the film’s debut at TIFF, Aitch told Variety she wanted to make “a classic American film that was relatable to not only us as Latinos, but everyone.”

“And one that subverted the expectation and the tropes we’ve seen before, which are often violent or lack authenticity to my experience,” she added. “I don’t come from a super accepting family, but there was always a lot of love. I really hope that translates to audiences.