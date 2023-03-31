Arianna Bocco Steps Down as President of IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Arianna Bocco has stepped down as president of IFC Films. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Scott Shooman, who currently serves as head of acquisitions. Bocco left the company on Thursday.

IFC, which is owned by AMC Networks, will conduct a search for a permanent replacement for Bocco, a longtime executive at the company and a major force in the world of independent film, respected for her keen taste and strong relationships with top talent. Bocco took the reins at IFC in 2020 after her predecessor Lisa Schwartz stepped down. But she had been at the company for more than a decade before making that leap.

“IFC Films is a vibrant and vital part of our business and we will continue to acquire, produce and distribute films across our IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films ecosystems,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “We have full and total confidence in Scott’s ability to run the business as interim head and know that our film team will not miss a beat as it proceeds forward with a robust slate of releases and acquisitions.”

While running the studio, Bocco oversaw the release of such acclaimed films as “Corsage,” a period drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria; “Benedetta,” Paul Verhoeven’s controversial love story about two lesbian nuns; and “Happening,” Audrey Diwan’s searing look at a woman forced to have an illegal abortion. Many of these releases happened as COVID battered movie theaters, depressing ticket sales for arthouse films. She also helped grow the label’s streaming service, IFC Films Unlimited.

Bocco joined IFC Films in 2006, rising up the ranks to oversee the company’s acquisitions, production, marketing and publicity. She previously served as head of the independent feature packaging division of the Gersh Agency in New York City and also worked at Miramax Films as senior vice president of acquisitions. Before joining Miramax Films, Bocco was vice president of acquisitions and co-productions at New Line Cinema and Fine Line Features.

Shooman joined IFC in 2022. He was previously an acquisitions executive at CBS Films, Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group.