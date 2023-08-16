Ariana DeBose Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I.S.S’ Acquired by Bleecker Street

The Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina-led sci-fi thriller “I.S.S” has been picked up by Bleecker Street. Helmed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, the film follows a research trip on the International Space Station gone awry. “I.S.S” made its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in June, and also stars Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova.

Per the official logline, “’I.S.S.’ follows two crews of scientists – one group American, the other Russian, aboard the International Space Station conducting research towards the betterment of humanity. Soon, however, international tensions on Earth escalate in unpredictable ways and the teams are commanded to take control of the station at any cost.”

Variety’s Michael Nordine said of DeBose’s performance in the film. “DeBose lends appropriate gravitas to her character while also acting as an audience surrogate — her disbelief at what’s happening is meant to mirror our own, as though slowing down and taking stock of the situation will surely reveal it was all a misunderstanding and things haven’t escalated as far as they have.” DeBose was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story.”

“I.S.S.” was produced by Mickey Liddell of LD Entertainment and Pete Shilaimon. The film was executive produced by Michael Glassman, Mehrdod Heydari, Jacob Yacob, Joseph Yakob, and Alison Semenza.

Bleecker Street acquired the U.S. rights to the film in a deal negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy for Bleecker Street and CAA Media Finance for LD Entertainment. The film is set to receive a theatrical release.