‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer Brings Judy Blume’s Beloved Novel to Life

Judy Blume’s beloved novel, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” is almost ready to hit the big screen. The first trailer was released by Lionsgate on Thursday.

The “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” film is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, best known for her 2016 feature directorial debut “Edge of Seventeen.” The movie closely follows the plot of the original Blume novel, which focuses on 11 year-old Margaret Simon, a sixth grader who moves with her parents from New York City to the suburb of Farbrook, N.J. A child of an interfaith marriage — between a Jewish father and a Christian mother — Margaret struggles with her relationship to religion, and prays frequently to God despite living in a secular household. The book follows Margaret as she goes on a spiritual journey, while adjusting to her new surroundings and dealing with the onset of puberty.

Upon publication, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” was an immediate success, placing on the New York Times’ list of outstanding books of the year and remaining highly regarded for its frank portrayal of childhood. The book’s exploration of sexual and religious topics has also made it a frequent target for censorship and banning. Blume refused to allow an adaptation of the novel until 2018, when she granted the rights to Fremon Craig and James L. Brooks, who produces the film via his banner Gracie Films.

Abby Ryder Fortson, who portrayed Cassie Lang in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” film series, stars as Margaret, while Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie star as her parents and Kathy Bates plays her paternal grandmother Sylvia. Craig executive produces with Jonathan McCoy and Jarin Rossiter, while Brooks produces with Julie Ansell and Richard Sakai. Lionsgate will distribute the film.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” premieres in theaters April 28. Watch the full trailer below.