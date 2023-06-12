Apple TV+ Sets French Original About Chef-Turned-Spy Antonin Carême With Director Martin Bourboulon (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple TV+ will be tapping into France’s lavish culinary heritage with “Carême,” a new original series about the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, which will be directed by Martin Bourboulon (“The Three Musketeers: d’Artagnan”).

Set in the 19th century, the eight-episode French drama will chart the sprawling story of Carême, who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. He not only became an iconic chef, he also became a spy for France as his talent and ambitions attracted the attention of powerful politicians, including Napoleon. The series will shed light on the miserable reality of 19th century kitchens, contrasting with the opulence of the mansions and sophisticated of aristocrats.

“Carême” will be led by a starry French cast, including Benjamin Voisin, the Cesar-winning actor of “Lost Illusions” and “Summer of 85″ in the title role. Voisin will star opposite Jérémie Renier (“My Way,” “Saint Laurent”) as Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, a Machiavellian diplomat who was minister of foreign affairs in the government of Napoleon Bonaparte; and Lyna Khoudri, the Cesar-winning actor of “Papicha,” “November,” as Henriette, Carême’s lover and most dangerous threat.

Carême’s legacy within French gastronomy was highlighted in Tran Anh Hùng’s “Pot-au-Feu” which competed at Cannes and won best director, along with glowing reviews.

The series is inspired by the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef” by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly (“The King’s Man”). Created by Kelly and lead writer Davide Serino (“The Bad Guy,” “M. Son of the Century,” “Esterno Notte”), the series will be helmed by Bourboulon, whose latest film “Les Trois Mousquetaires: D’Artagnan” is one of the highest-grossing French films of 2023 and has earned critical praise. Passionate about history, Bourboulon previously directed “Eiffel,” about Gustave Eiffel, the architect of the Eiffel Tower.

“Carême” is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Banijay’s Shine Fiction for Apple TV+.

The series is the latest in French programming from Apple TV+, following “Liaison,” a contemporary thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, and French-Japanese drama “Drops of God,” inspired by the bestselling manga from award-winning Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita.