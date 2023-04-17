Anthony Ramos in Talks to Join Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell in ‘Twister’ Sequel

Grammy winner and Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Anthony Ramos is the latest star in talks to join “Twisters,” the sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster.

Ramos, a Grammy winner and Golden Globe and Emmy nominee, would join Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in the film, directed by “Minari” helmer Lee Isaac Chung, from a script by “The Revenant” writer Mark L. Smith. “Twisters” is set to release on July 19, 2024.

The film, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment, is described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie, which followed a team of storm chasers as they hunt down the most powerful tornado in decades. Details of who Ramos will play remain under wraps, as have all plot details to this point.

The original “Twister” was a massive hit, earning more than $494 million at the worldwide box office, which is often credited to the film’s ground-breaking special effects. Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, the film was helmed by “Speed” director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Michael Crichton.

Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (“Jurassic World Dominion”) will produce the new installment via the Kennedy/Marshall Company. Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the production for the studio, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

Best known for originating the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton,” Ramos has gone on to a critically-acclaimed film and TV career, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Usnavi in Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights.”

Up next, Ramos leads “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” Paramount’s latest installment of the Transformers franchise, which hits theaters on June 9, as well as a starring role in Marvel’s “Ironheart” series for Disney+. He is also set to appear in Amblin’s “Distant” and “Dumb Money” for Sony.

Ramos is repped by CAA, Door 24, Paul Hastings and Artist Priority. Deadline was first to report news of the actor’s involvement in “Twisters.”