Anthony Michael Hall Admits He ‘Tried to Sneak Onto the Set’ of ‘Vacation’ to Watch Beverly D’Angelo’s Nude Scene, and Then He Got Caught

“National Lampoon’s Vacation” star Anthony Michael Hall admitted at Fan Expo Chicago (via Entertainment Weekly) that he got caught trying to sneak onto the set of the 1983 comedy classic in order to see his co-star Beverly D’Angelo film a nude shower scene. Hall joined D’Angelo and fellow cast members Christie Brinkley, Randy Quaid and Dana Barron at the event. He stars in the comedy as Rusty Griswold, the son of Clark (Chevy Case) and Ellen (D’Angelo).

During the conversation, which had to be limited due to the actors inability to talk about filming specifics because of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, D’Angelo and Brinkley said fans continue to come up to them to talk about watching their nude scenes in the movie.

“I get a lot of guys who say I was the first boobs they saw,” D’Angelo said.

Brinkley added, “Somebody walked up to my booth yesterday and said, ‘I just love you in the naked scenes.'”

That’s when Barron, who played Rusty’s sister Audrey, revealed that Hall got busted trying to watch D’Angelo filming a nude shower scene on set. Hall openly admitted Barron’s story was true.

“Should I pick up the story right here?” he said. “So, I got busted because I tried to sneak onto the set when Beverly was doing the shower scene.”

Hall cited the SAG-AFTRA strike as the reason he would not discuss the incident further.

On the topic of nude scenes, Barron informed the crowd that Brinkley was not nude during her infamous pool scene with Chase. “Christie wore a suit that made her look nude,” she said, “but she wasn’t nude because she was, or is, a top model and you don’t want to reveal everything, she used to say.”

“I’m still realizing that I was the only person who was really nude,” D’Angelo quipped. “Now I’m rethinking my whole life.”

Directed by Harold Ramis from a script by John Hughes, “National Lampoon’s Vacation” centers on the Griswold family as they set out on a road trip to an amusement park and find themselves at the center of several wild hijinks.