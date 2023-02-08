Anthony Mackie, Chloe Bailey and Martin Lawrence Join Cast of Animated Film ‘Sneaks’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The ensemble for the upcoming animated feature “Sneaks” is growing in star power, with Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Martin Lawrence (“Bad Boys for Life”) and Chloe Bailey (“Grown-ish,” “Praise This”) joining the previously announced cast members Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, Macy Gray and NBA star Chris Paul.

Also joining the film, from Lengi Studios and Cinema Gypsy Productions, are Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo (Migos), Sam Jay (“Pause with Sam Jay”), Keith David (“Coraline,” “Princess and the Frog”), Donovan Louis Bazemore (“The Lion King”), Coi Leray (“Players”), Kiana Ledé (“Scream: The TV Series”), Jonathan Kite (“Two Broke Girls”), Amari McCoy (“We Baby Bears”) and Olympic skateboarders Sky Brown and Rayssa Leal.

“Sneaks” is directed and written by Rob Edwards (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Treasure Planet”) in his directorial debut. Laurence Fishburne produces the film, under his Cinema Gypsy Productions banner, and stars opposite Grammy-winning artist Mustard, who also serves as the executive music producer.

The animated feature depicts Ty, a misguided designer sneaker, who “doesn’t know life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined shoe box.” After his sister is stolen by a shady collector (Fishburne), Ty must venture into NYC to find and rescue her, leading him to new footwear friends and a “sole-mate.”

With pre-production, design and storyboard already in the works at House of Cool, with animation by Assemblage Entertainment, “Sneaks” is slated to for completion in 2024.

Quavo and Meko Yohannes, 10 Summers co-founder and president, have also signed on to executive produce “Sneaks” alongside Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross, while sneaker personality Bobbito Garcia serves as the film’s cultural advisor.

Producing along with Fishburne and Cinema Gypsy Productions’ Helen Sugland are Lengi Studios’ Len Hartman and Gil Cloyd.

RTG Features, the sister studio to global basketball media leader SLAM, has come onboard to co- finance and executive produce the film along with RB Ventures and Modern Toons. Nike’s Waffle Iron Entertainment also joins as executive producers. Financing is provided by Ashland Hill Media Finance.

The film is represented by CAA Media Finance in North America and China, as well as GFM Animation internationally.

