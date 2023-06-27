WME Sports Signs NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards (EXCLUSIVE)

WME Sports has added NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards to its growing roster of basketball talent. The agency will represent Edwards in all areas, on and off the court.

After attending the University of Georgia, Edwards was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his debut season, Edwards was named first-team All-Rookie, and in 2023 he was selected as an NBA All-Star. The 21-year-old guard has already made his entrée into Hollywood, making his acting debut with a supporting role opposite Adam Sandler in Netflix’s “Hustle.”

“I’ve been locked in to giving everything I have to be the best I can be on and off the court, and no one is better equipped to support me and my family through this journey than WME Sports,” stated Edwards. “I’m excited about all we will do in basketball, entertainment, business and philanthropy, and as I look at the legacies of other WME athletes, I know there is no limit to what’s possible.”

Under the new pact, Edward will expand his off-court business, including WME bolstering his production company, Three Fifths Media, in its endeavors to produce documentaries, sports and competition shows and more. Edwards launched Three Fifths Media in 2019 with his business manager Justin Holland (who will continue to work with Edwards in both capacities) and the company is credited with producing the Showtime basketball documentary “Ain’t Doing Enough,” as well as titles that have appeared on Bleacher Report and ESPN.

In addition to his business endeavors, Edwards is also working with WME to launch a charitable foundation, identifying areas of need in his hometown of Atlanta, Ga., and his new home base in Minnesota and meeting with partner 501c3s that the foundation would support.

Edwards joins WME Sports’ star-studded basketball lineup, which includes Luka Dončić, Deandre Ayton, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren, Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum. The agency also represents Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Candace Parker off-court only.