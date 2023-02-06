‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ First Reactions Highlight Jonathan Majors’ ‘Incredible’ and ‘Badass’ Kang the Conqueror

The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off its next series of entries, dubbed Phase Five, with the upcoming Feb. 17 release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” It’s curtains for the film’s Monday evening premiere in Los Angeles, with first reactions to the superhero sequel pouring in on social media.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their eponymous superheroes in what has been advertised as the most ambitious “Ant-Man” entry to date, sending Rudd’s Scott Lang and his family of shrinking scientists, including his now-grown daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), to the dangerous Quantum Realm.

The new landscape presents challenges for the heroes, including the emergence of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is set to play a major role in Marvel entries to come, including 2025’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas also return for “Quantumania,” joined by a supporting cast that includes David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian and Bill Murray.

Peyton Reed is back in the director’s chair after helming “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The director previously told Entertainment Weekly that he was eager to give his “Ant-Man” franchise the gravitas of an “Avengers”-size epic and he was intent on doing so with “Quantumania.”

“People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie,” Reed. “For this third one, I said, ‘I don’t want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'”

Variety artisans editor Jazz Tangcay “had an absolute blast” with the film.

Had an absolute blast watching #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Creative, irresistibly energetic and filled with some great action sequences. Welcome Jonathan Majors -such a bad ass. The effects are superb. pic.twitter.com/KdVB7qvl2E — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 7, 2023

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan seemed to like the movie, though hinted that Marvel newcomers may be a bit thrown by the complicated multiverse chatter.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, “one ticket please,” then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 7, 2023

CNET’s Sean Keane was less enthused, saying that the film had “way too much going on.”

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania has way too much going on — it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract. Review @CNET on Feb. 14. pic.twitter.com/42bDJobRgc — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) February 7, 2023

Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub called the film a “strong start to Phase 5” and highlighted Majors’ villain as a highlight.

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023

American-Canadian Critics Choice Association member Jamie Broadnaux stated that the film had “heavy Star Wars vibes” and threw in her own support for Majors.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania gives some heavy Star Wars vibes! Fantastic performance from Jonathan Majors who is incredible as the big bad villain. Make sure to stay for 2 post credit scenes! — Jamie Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) February 7, 2023

Gizmodo and io9 senior reporter Germain Lussier echoed the Star Wars comparison.

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2s — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 7, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids praised Majors as “endlessly compelling.”

There comes a point where every franchise has to get weird, and the MCU has done just that with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Like all his other roles, Jonathan Majors remains endlessly compelling. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/cxWEcoKTze — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) February 7, 2023

Buzzfeed’s Nora Dominick was also into Kang. Nobody really seemed to have a bad thing to say about Majors.

Jonathan Majors is a force in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting pic.twitter.com/4W8VCLGFBv — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 7, 2023

After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. pic.twitter.com/qpZeKTgdUd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2023

Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania is a lot of fun with lots going on. I loved seeing Scott and Cassie’s relationship and the Quantum realm. Michelle Pfeiffer is such a bad ass. Pay close attention to everything Kang says. This is just the beginning. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/uGqF5iI6gn — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) February 7, 2023

Kang just gave the MCU a swift kick in the butt it needed🐜 #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) February 7, 2023

Had a great time kicking off Phase 5 w/ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania



Engaging fast paced storytelling w/ humor, heart & tons of action…so much NEW that locked me back into the MCU.



Get excited & get tiny. — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) February 7, 2023

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania wasn’t the most entertaining MCU movie I’ve seen. Disappointed that this is how we’re entering Phase 5, but narratively it does mark the beginning of a multiversal narrative that can literally go anywhere. Btw 1 mid-credits scene + 1 post-credits. pic.twitter.com/xttA2NaGmd — jordie poblete (@jordiepoblete) February 7, 2023