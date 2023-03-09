Anonymous Content Leadership Shake-Up: Dawn Olmstead and Heather McCauley Resign as CEO and COO

There’s a leadership shakeup at Anonymous Content, the Oscar and Emmy-winning media company behind “Spotlight” and “True Detective.” Dawn Olmstead and Heather McCauley have resigned abruptly from their roles as CEO and COO, the company said.

“Thanks to Dawn’s contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive,” the board of Anonymous Content said in a statement. “Dawn has been a valued leader for the past two years and we wish her and Heather the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

No reason was given for the exits, but it comes as a surprise, particularly given Olmstead’s deep relationships within Hollywood. Her departure may have something to do with a disagreement over the company’s decision to settle with Keith Redmon, a long-time executive who was fired from Anonymous Content in 2021. He later sued his former employer for breach of contract, claiming that he was owed “millions” in unpaid compensation and from a stake in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Interim leadership will be named shortly by the board, according to a source close to Anonymous. Another source with knowledge of the situation says that Olmstead wasn’t pushed out, but made the decision to leave the company for her own reasons.

Upon hearing the news this morning, the board met with the division heads of the company and, according to the source close to Anonymous, “have shared their continued and unwavering commitment to Anonymous Content’s future.”

In a statement, Olmstead confirmed that her resignation was effective immediately.

“I am proud of all we accomplished during my two years at the company. I am especially grateful to my extraordinary team who worked alongside me to take Anonymous to exciting new levels,” she said. “I wish them all the best.”

Olmstead joined Anonymous in 2020 after serving as president of Universal Content Productions (UCP), where she oversaw a number of high-profile projects, including “The Umbrella Academy,” “The Act” and “Dirty John.” She stepped into the leadership void left by the 2019 death of Anonymous founder Steve Golin.

McCauley’s tenure is remarkably brief. She only joined Anonymous in January, after spending a decade at Netflix, where she most recently served as vice president, business and legal affairs.

Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective owns a majority stake in Anonymous Content. The company’s recent credits include the Matt Damon drama “Stillwater,” the Netflix show “The Watcher,” and Apple TV+’s “Swan Song.”