Universal’s upcoming monster thriller, directed by Radio Silence, has added to its buzzy cast, with Kathryn Newton (“Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania,” “Big Little Lies”), Angus Cloud (‘Euphoria”), and Will Catlett (“A Thousand and One,” “Constellation”) signing on for the film.

The trio join Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens and Kevin Durand in the yet-to-be-titled movie, which is set for release on April 19, 2024.

More to come…