Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ Star, Dead at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor best known for playing the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria,” died Monday in Oakland, Calif. He was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement continued, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud rose to prominence playing Fez on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series “Euphoria.” He was a main character on the show’s first two seasons. His other acting credits included the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line”” (2023).

He was recently cast opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie at Universal Pictures from “Scream 6” directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Cloud also starred in various music videos such as Noah Cyrus’ “All Three,” Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” and Becky G and Karol G’s “Miamiii.”

Last year, Cloud was an honoree at Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood event and recalled being plucked off the street to star in “Euphoria.” Cloud’s role as Fez was his first acting job. “I was with some friends,” he said. “We were just hanging out.”

“It does bother me,” Cloud added, “when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

“Euphoria” casting director Jennifer Venditti also said, “People think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner.’ Angus doesn’t get enough credit.”

Cloud was a fan favorite on “Euphoria,” which has not yet started production on its third season.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, he attended Oakland School of the Arts with his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya, and was cast in “Euphoria” while working at a Brooklyn restaurant.