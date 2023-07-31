Angus Cloud Finished Filming Role for Universal Thriller From ‘Scream’ Directors Before Death

Angus Cloud completed production for his role on Universal’s upcoming monster thriller from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett before his death, a source close to the project confirms.

Set for an April 2024 release, the untitled feature stars Cloud alongside a cast including Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand and Will Catlett. Melissa Barrera, who starred in the fifth and sixth “Scream” entries, also reunites with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett for the film. The pair compose the directorial muscle behind the collective known as Radio Silence, which includes producer Chad Villella. Tripp Vinson is also producing, alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt for Project X Entertainment.

The film isn’t complete yet and remains impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Cloud died Monday in Oakland Calif. at the age of 25. The Oakland Fire Department stated that it responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m. The patient was determined to be dead upon arrival. Cloud’s cause of death is currently unknown and remains an “active death investigation,” per the Oakland Police Department.

Universal had no comment on how Cloud’s death impacts the ongoing production.

For Cloud, the upcoming Radio Silence feature represented his next major project following his breakout turn on “Euphoria” as the lovable drug dealer Fez. The actor was a main cast member on the series for its two existing seasons.

Cloud had also wrapped filming on Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s “Freaky Tales” from eOne and Macro, playing a supporting role next to Ben Mendelsohn, Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis and Jack Champion. He also shot a starring role for the horror feature “Your Lucky Day,” from writer-director Dan Brown, as well as Ethan Berger’s “The Line,” opposite Alex Wolff, Halle Bailey and John Malkovich.