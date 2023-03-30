Angel Studios Acquires Rights to Jim Caviezel Drama ‘Sound of Freedom’ Ahead of Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Angel Studios has acquired worldwide distribution rights for “Sound of Freedom” ahead of the film’s 2023 theatrical release.

“Sound of Freedom” is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former US government agent that quits his job to rescue children from global sex traffickers. Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a federal agent, finds himself losing hope in the dark field of children crime work. However, Ballard quickly uncovers his life mission when he’s able to free a 7-year-old boy that was kidnapped. When the young boy asks Ballard to find his sister who was also kidnapped, Ballard decides to devote his life to rescuing children from sex slavery. Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino and Emmy-nominee Bill Camp co-star.

“‘Sound of Freedom’ is a riveting film that shares the story of one man’s heroic efforts to rescue children from human trafficking, says Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon. “Through this powerful cinematic experience, we aim to amplify the growing movement to expose this heinous violation of human rights and inspire people to take action, helping their communities put an end to this modern-day slavery once and for all.”

The film depicts the true journey of Ballard from federal agent to founder of Operation Underground Railroad — a non-profit that finds against the horrors of sex trafficking.

The film is written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Toronto winner “Bella” and “Little Boy”) and produced by Eduardo Verástegui and executive produced by Jaime Hernandez.

“Sound of Freedom” is set to make its theatrical debut during the second half of 2023. The release date for the film is pending.