Italian Producer Andrea Iervolino to Build Upscale Production Facility Tuscany Film Studios

Italian producer Andrea Iervolino, whose credits include Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” “Waiting for the Barbarians” and “Tell It Like a Woman,” has invested around 50 million euros ($55 million) in the construction of Tuscany Film Studios, a technologically advanced studio with the largest virtual set in Italy, and a 360 studio for live-action productions.

The production facility, which is being built just outside Florence, will also host a movie theater and luxury hotel with the aim of attracting premium international productions to Italy.

Construction will begin in fall 2023 with the goal of completing the facility by the end of 2024.

The project will be guided by the criteria of “European taxonomy,” a cornerstone of the EU’s sustainable finance framework, to ensure that the studio is sustainable and green, respecting the environment and the surrounding nature.

Iervolino said: “Tuscany Film Studio will be the most coveted studio in Italy, located in the most desired destination in Italy for luxury American tourism. The studio will accommodate both national and international productions in order to attract the greatest global entertainment talent as well as new capital and international investments in Italy in order to contribute to the growth of the sector in our country.”

Iervolino is producing a feature biopic about the Maserati brothers, “Maserati: a Racing Life,” alongside his regular producing partner Monika Bacardi. He previously produced “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,” with Frank Grillo, Gabriele Byrne and Mira Sorvino. Upcoming projects include “Skincare,” starring Elizabeth Banks.

His business activities include two public companies, Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and TaTaTu S.p.A., and one private company, Space 11. This year, he also acquired an ownership stake in professional soccer club Miami F.C.