Ando Momoko Set as Ambassador for Tokyo Film Festival – Global Bulletin

TOKYO APPOINTMENT

Noted Japanese director Ando Momoko (“Kakera: Pieces of Our Life,” “0.5mm”) has been named as the ambassador for this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival.



She also features, alongside her father Okuda Eiji in the festival’s newly-released poster, which recreates a scene from Ozu Yasujiro’s “Tokyo Story” and in which Okuda and Ando represent the classic film’s Ryu Chishu and Hara Setsuko characters. The poster image, shot at the rooftop garden of Kitte Marunouchi Building, with Tokyo Station in the background, was designed by Koshino Junko, who has created the festival’s key visuals for the past three years.



Tokyo IFF 2023 festival poster.

This is the 120th anniversary of Japanese film master Ozu’s birth, and the 60th anniversary of his death.



The festival, which says that its key themes this year will be “diversity” and “the possibilities of cinema,” will run Oct. 23 – Nov. 1 in the Hibiya-Yurakucho-Marunouchi-Ginza area.



The 36thTIFF opening ceremony will take place at the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater, as it did last year, while the closing ceremony will be held at Toho Cinemas Hibiya. In addition to three large theaters, Marunouchi Toei, Marunouchi Piccadilly and Toho Cinemas Hibiya, the Hulic Hall Tokyo will join as a new screening venue. The festival’s other regular theaters, Kadokawa Cinema Yurakucho, Cine Switch Ginza, Humantrust Cinema Yurakucho and Toho Cinemas Chanter will also operate.

APPOINTMENTS

Finland’s Yellow Film & TV has appointed Jani Hartikainen as chief content officer, reporting into CEO Olli Haikka. Hartikainen joins the company from Finnish channel MTV and will be overseeing domestic and Nordic content, working out of Yellow’s Helsinki office.

Hartikainen has previously managed high profile projects “Estonia” and “Reindeer Mafia” and has held prominent positions as the head of content for brands such as Nelonen, Telia and MTV3. He was formerly head of drama and development at MTV Oy and has executive produced more than 50 drama series or seasons during his six years at MTV3 and CMore.

Yellow has also hired development producer Eveliina Mauno and promoted Janne Lähteenmäki to junior producer. Mauno was production manager for HBO documentary series “Viisi valittua” (“The Chosen Five”).