Ana de Armas Says Social Media Killed the Movie Star for New Generations: ‘We’ve Done That to Ourselves’

Does Hollywood still produce movie stars? Jennifer Aniston proclaimed last year that the movie star is dead, and it’s a sentiment Ana de Armas somewhat agrees with. The “Blonde” Oscar nominee was asked about the state of movie stardom by Vanity Fair as part of its 2023 Hollywood issue, to which she said movie stars no longer exist for younger generations because of social media.

“I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media,” de Armas said. “There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves — nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore.”

De Armas’ social media footprint is limited to just Instagram. “I barely use it because I just feel like things are always wrong on social media,” she said. “If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can’t. I understand that I’m not just an actress. I have other brands that I’m working with and I have other commitments. It’s been good for ‘Blonde’ and for films that I want to talk about.”

“It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you,” de Armas added. “You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult.”

Elsewhere in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, “Bridgerton” alum and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” actor Regé-Jean Page also weighed on the movie star debate. Although in Page’s case, he somewhat tossed out the question.

“To cry about that particular tragedy, it’s like, ‘Okay, but are there good movies?'” Page said about the death of the movie star. “I’m not sure that I was ever in love with going to a movie to see the actor. I go to the movies to see the movie. It’s like crying that there are no rock star sound designers anymore. This one department isn’t getting this outsized amount of attention that they got used to for a while? Cry me a river, man.”

