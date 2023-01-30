AMC Theatres Offering $5 Tickets for ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Woman King’ and More During Black History Month

AMC Theatres is celebrating Black History Month by offering $5 movie tickets through the end of February.

Patrons will be able to watch films from Black actors and creators, including the Viola Davis-led action epic “The Woman King,” Sony’s war drama “Devotion” and director Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama “Till,” for a reduced price at more than 200 AMC locations from Feb. 3 through March 2. Tickets for Marvel’s superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the only Black History Month offering that’s still in its initial theatrical run, won’t be discounted until Feb. 24.

A new movie will be offered at participating AMC locations each week, starting with “Till” from Feb. 3-9; “Devotion” from Feb. 10-16; “The Woman King” from Feb. 17-23; and concluding with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from Feb. 24-March 2.

“AMC has a long-standing commitment and track record of inclusive programming and initiatives that highlight diverse, creative talent behind the camera and on the big screen,” said Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s executive VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer.

The initiative, designed to highlight and celebrate Black filmmakers and actors on the big screen, was inspired by an internal group of employees on AMC’s council on the African American experience.

Frank added, “This programming initiative, which perfectly aligns with AMC’s inclusive programming, originated from the Council on the AMC African American Experience, an internal group of associates that strengthens AMC’s culture by defining opportunities to embrace diversity, lead with fairness and impartiality, and create a more inclusive work environment.”