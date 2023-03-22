Amazon Studios to Promote ‘Air’ with Multi-City Activation Featuring Sneaker Culture Icon Jason Markk – Film News in Brief

Amazon Studios is taking to the streets to promote Ben Affleck’s “Air,” which chronicles the beginnings of the iconic Air Jordan sneaker brand.

The studio has teamed up with iconic sneaker culture icon Jason Markk to host a multi-city consumer experience, dubbed “Fresh Air,” which ties into the film’s social campaign, “A shoe is just a shoe until I step into it.”

The activation will see guerilla street teams flood U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Chicago, in a unique opportunity to bring together sneakerheads and celebrate the culture and history of the sneaker community. The street team will also have a presence at the Jason Markk flagship store in L.A.

Free to the public, the “Fresh Air” activation allows attendees to celebrate self-expression through fashion as they share their sneaker stories while getting a complimentary shoe cleaning, with premium care products from Jason Markk and staff on site to offer advice on keeping their shoes in pristine condition. In addition to their freshly cleaned kicks, attendees will also walk away with an “Air” and Jason Markk sneaker duster bag.

Directed by Affleck and written by Alex Convery, “Air” made its world premiere as the closing night selection for South by Southwest, where it earned a massive standing ovation. Starring Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Julius Tennon, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, mother of basketball legend Michael Jordan, who led negotiations with Nike for her son’s worth as their prospective spokesperson.

The film is set to be released in theaters on April 5.

Composers David Shire and John Debney Honored With Life Achievement Award at Abu Dhabi Festival

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation awarded six recipients with the Abu Dhabi Festival Award during its 2023 ceremony. Those awarded include the Lifetime Achievement recipients, composers John Debney and David Shire and veteran film music producer Robert Townson.

The recipients’ prolific careers, include Academy Award and Emmy nominations, with Debney, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score for his work on “The Passion of the Christ.” While Shire received the Academy Award for best original song in 1980, for “Norma Rae’s” “It Goes Like It Goes.” Townson, joins Quincy Jones as one of the only producers to receive this award, and has been recognized for his archival work and re-release of several films’ iconic scores, including “The Goonies,” “The Matrix,” “Dracula,” and “The Abyss.”

Courtesy Images

African American Film Critics Association Announces Special Achievement Award Honorees

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced it will honor Sherry Lansing, Rita Cooper Lee, Dr. Jennifer Turner, Wonya Lucas and the “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” documentary at the sixth annual special achievement awards luncheon. The four industry innovators will be celebrated on April 8, at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey.

Studio executive Sherry Lansing will receive the Legacy Award for both her industry and philanthropic contributions. TriStar Television’s executive vice president, Dr. Jennifer Turner will be awarded the Salute to Excellence Award for her leadership and commitment to creating quality programming with inclusive casts and storylines.

President and CEO of Hallmark Media, Wonya Lucas will receive the TV Vanguard Award, in recognition of her visionary leadership for Hallmark Media. Head of Communications and Publicity, Apple Worldwide Video and Apple TV+, Rita Cooper Lee will receive the inaugural Rosalind Stevenson Award for Excellence in Publicity for her contributions to developing Apple TV+ and the streamer’s innovative campaigns.

The four honorees have been chosen by a committee and selected on the basis of their achievements throughout the course of their careers.

The “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” documentary will receive the Stanley & Karen Kramer Award for shining a light on the hate that threatens America, through its examination of the 2021 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“Recognizing their incredible achievements gives us a moment to reflect on the progress that’s been made as our industry continues to evolve and gives each of us the inspiration needed to tackle our next challenges. AAFCA looks forward to celebrating them,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson.