Amazon Studios Picks Up ‘Daring to Live,’ Produced by DeVon Franklin (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios has picked up the rights to “Daring to Live,” produced by DeVon Franklin’s (“Breakthrough”) Franklin Entertainment.

Previously set up at Paramount Players, the project is now in development at Amazon Studios.

The film is inspired by Sheri Hunter’s 2020 memoir “Daring to Live: How the Power of Sisterhood and Taking Risks Can Jump-Start Your Joy.” It follows Hunter’s journey of “embracing life anew” after the sudden loss of her husband, thanks to the support of her group of friends — Angenette Frink, Mia Lewis and Brenda Jegede, collectively known as the “Dare Divas” — who encourage her to step outside her comfort zone.

As the film’s official description explains, the quartet go on to “tackle a series of death-defying adventures around the world that remind them all what it means to truly live. Through these dares, the women form an unbreakable bond and each learns to live life to the fullest.”

Raamla Mohamed (“Reasonable Doubt,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Scandal”) and Ryan Richmond (“Reasonable Doubt”) will rewrite the script, which was originally adapted by Elizabeth Hunter.

“Daring to Live” is the latest project from Franklin, who is a producer on Eva Longoria’s feature directoiral debut “Flamin’ Hot,” which premieres at the South by Southwest film festival in March ahead of its June 9 launch on Hulu. Also on tap for 2023 is the racing drama “Gran Turismo,” directed by Neill Blomkamp and starring Orlando Bloom and David Harbour.

The former Sony Pictures Entertainment executive — selected as one of Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch in 2016 — is president and CEO of his eponymous Franklin Entertainment banner and a governor-at-large of the Motion Picture Academy. His most recent productions include the inspirational films “Breakthrough,” “The Star” and “Miracles From Heaven.”

Also an author and motivational speaker, Franklin is represented by WME and attorney John Meigs at Hansen Jacobsen.

Mohamed and Richmond are represented by UTA and Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham; Richmond is also represented by 3 Arts.

Hunter is represented by Sugar23 and DeFiore & Company.