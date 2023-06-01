Amazon Studios and AMC Networks Partner to Support Deaf Creatives of Color (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios and AMC Networks have partnered with Deaf Talent Media and Entertainment Consulting (DTMEC) on the creation of the Deaf Talent Creative Lab (DTCL). The new initiative will work to provide Deaf people of color with skills to further their success within the entertainment industry.

The inaugural DTCL will host two simultaneous tracks for teenagers, age 13-19 years old, with another for adult industry professionals. The upcoming residential program will run from July 12 – 27, 2023 at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga.

The DTCL will provide attendees with tools, guidance and assistance in developing creative proficiencies — including instruction from industry experts in screenwriting, acting, production classes, marketing, pitching and self-taping. In addition, attendees will receive networking and mentorship opportunities.

“As more Deaf actors appear on screens, we have become aware of a hunger ifor their unique stories to be told through writing and production” said Jade Bryan, DTCL founder. “My goal is to empower Deaf creatives, teaching them how to participate in that storytelling and how to navigate the industry.”

Amazon Studios will host a writing lab for those participating in the youth track. The writing lab will run from July 12 – 28, and feature master classes, panels and additional training sessions.

“By curating specialized educational and development opportunities during the Deaf Talent Creative Lab we can remove some of the barriers to entry for these young writers,” said Jerome Core, Amazon Studios’ head of US & WW DEIA content.

AMC Networks’ creative executives Nikki Love and Ashley McFarlin, will be leading sessions on how attendees can utilize their practical skills to break into the industry.

“Creating more space in television and film production for diverse creatives of all life experiences has been a personal priority of mine since I started working in this industry,” said McFarlin.

“From the moment we were introduced to Jade, I have been inspired by her dedication to empowering the deaf community and breaking down barriers to carrier pathways in our industry,” added Love. “We are honored to be an accomplice in this critical work.”

To register for the program, visit https://www.deaftalentcreativelab.com.