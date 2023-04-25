Kevin Wilson Named Head of Theatrical Distribution at Amazon and MGM Studios

Longtime film distribution executive Kevin Wilson has been named head of theatrical distribution for Amazon Studios and MGM.

News of Wilson’s promotion was shared in a memo to staff from Courtenay Valenti, Amazon Studios and MGM’s head of film, streaming and theatrical.

“We are at a very dynamic and exciting time now that the integration of the MGM film group and Amazon Studios is complete,” Valenti wrote, announcing that the studios’ theatrical distribution groups have officially been combined “into one unified team.”

Wilson steps into the role following the death of Erik Lomis, who served as MGM’s head of theatrical distribution amid the studio’s acquisition by Amazon. Lomis died in March at 64.

“Erik Lomis’ passing was a tremendously sad moment and profound loss for all who knew and worked with him,” Valenti wrote. “But we are very fortunate that Kevin Wilson, Erik’s partner and colleague of many years, will be head of theatrical distribution.”

In his new role, Wilson will oversee Amazon and MGM Studios’ domestic theatrical distribution strategy, reporting to Valenti. The veteran executive most recently oversaw the successful launches of “Creed III,” which has seen record-breaking grosses for the studio, and “Air,” the Ben Affleck-directed project that got an unprecedented theatrical release as part of the studio’s billion-dollar commitment to making movies for the big screen.

Wilson has overseen the release of more than 100 films over the course of his career as an executive at MGM’s United Artists and Orion Pictures, as well as Summit Entertainment and Open Road Films. Those titles include best picture Oscar winners “Spotlight” and “The Hurt Locker,” best picture nominees “Licorice Pizza” and “Women Talking,” and high-profile franchises like “Twilight” and the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”

Since Amazon announced plans to acquire MGM in 2021 (the $8.5 billion deal closed in May 2022), the combined studio’s leadership structure has been in flux, with the film divisions coming into alignment in recent months as Valenti took the top film job in February.

As part of that restructuring, Mark Boxer has been named head of specialty theatrical distribution, with his team reporting to Wilson. In the new role, Boxer will oversee the release of select specialty films, the company’s Culver Theater space and Prime Premiere releases.

Boxer joined Amazon Studios in 2017, shepherding the launches for Amazon titles including “Sound of Metal,” “Hotel Transylvania 4,” “Being the Ricardos” and “Coming 2 America.” He joined the company from IFC Films, where he’d served as executive VP of sales and distribution, overseeing the release of such award-winning films as “Boyhood.”

Read the full text of the memo:

We are at a very dynamic and exciting time now that the integration of the MGM film group and Amazon Studios is complete. Six weeks ago, we combined the AOM and MGM creative development and production teams under Julie Rapaport. Julie’s team is now executing our larger film strategy across both distribution platforms. As a result, now is the right time to combine both theatrical distribution groups (MGM and AOM) into one unified team.

Erik Lomis’ passing was a tremendously sad moment and profound loss for all who knew and worked with him. But we are very fortunate that Kevin Wilson, Erik’s partner and colleague of many years, will be Head of Theatrical Distribution. Kevin will oversee and execute our domestic theatrical distribution strategy reporting to me and working closely with Sue Kroll, Head of Marketing, Amazon & MGM Studios, and her team members Stephen Bruno and Gerry Rich on the release of all our Amazon & MGM Studios films.

A seasoned executive, Kevin has many years of experience in theatrical film distribution and has released over 100 films across all genres and release patterns delivering close to $7 billion in box office throughout the U.S. Additionally, Kevin has been a key distribution executive at several startup companies including Summit Entertainment and Open Road Films. Kevin has extensive relationships with both exhibition partners and industry peers, and has released acclaimed Best Picture winners “Spotlight” and “The Hurt Locker”; notable Best Picture nominees including “Licorice Pizza” and “Women Talking”; in addition to overseeing the distribution of hugely successful franchises including “Twilight,” “No Time To Die,” “Creed III” and, most recently, “Air.“

Mark Boxer, along with his team, will now report into Kevin’s group as Head of Specialty Theatrical Distribution. For the last six years, Mark has overseen the release of Amazon Original Movies including Sound of Metal, Hotel Transylvania 4, Being the Ricardos, and the day and date release of Coming to America. Before coming to Amazon Studios, Mark was the EVP, Sales and Distribution at IFC Films, overseeing the release of award-winning films such as Boyhood. In his current role, Mark will oversee select specialty films releases; our Culver Theater space; and Prime Premiere releases.

We are fortunate to have two such talented distribution executives as we continue to grow and invest in our film business. Please join me in congratulating Kevin, Mark and their combined team. And please feel free to share this email with any partner teams.

All the best,

Courtenay Valenti