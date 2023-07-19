Amanda Seyfried’s Drama ‘Seven Veils’ to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

“Seven Veils,” a drama starring Amanda Seyfried, will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Atom Egoyan directed the movie, which also stars Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O’Brien and Vinessa Antoine. TIFF runs from Sept. 7-17, and the full lineup for the 48th edition will be released in August.

“We are honoured to premiere Atom Egoyan’s extraordinary film at this year’s festival,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “Egoyan’s cinematic works are unmatched, and we’re excited to bring ‘Seven Veils’ to our TIFF audiences and to the city of Toronto, his home.”

In “Seven Veils,” Seyfried plays Jeanine, an earnest theater director tasked with remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera “Salome.” According to the official logline, Jeanine, “haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, allows her repressed trauma to colour the present as she re-enters the opera world after so many years away.”

“Seven Veils” is Egoyan’s 18th movie to premiere at TIFF. The filmmaker, whose credits include 2009’s “Chloe” and “The Captive,” first directed “Salome” for the Canadian Opera Company in 1996 and returned earlier this year to revive the production on stage.

“Amanda is a phenomenal actress, and here she brilliantly plays a woman dealing with complex and explosive relationships in her past, present, and future,” said Egoyan. “To have the world premiere of this film at TIFF and to be partnering with the Canadian Opera Company really brings my two great passions together in such a beautiful way.”

Elevation Pictures and XYZ Films produced “Seven Veils” with Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts. The movie was also backed by Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, and IPR.VC, Cinetic Media, Crave and the Canadian Opera Company. XYZ Films is handling world sales. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

“Atom’s production of Salome electrified the stage when it debuted in 1996 and has evolved with each remounting,” said producer Niv Fichman, Rhombus Media. “The opera explores themes that resonate through Atom’s body of work, and Seven Veils is an exciting and provocative next step in this ongoing evolution.”