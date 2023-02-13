Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli and More Join Sydney Sweeney in Black Bear Pictures’ ‘Immaculate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano and Giorgio Colangeli have joined Black Bear Pictures’ upcoming psychological horror film “Immaculate” with previously announced star and producer Sydney Sweeney. The film has begun its principal photography in Rome.

The horror film depicts devoutly religious Cecilia (Sweeney) who receives an offer at an illustrious Italian convent. While seemingly picture-perfect, her new home in the Italian countryside holds some horrifying secrets.

Morte’s credits include “Money Heist,” “Mirage,” “The Wheel of Time” and the upcoming series “Talkies.” Porcaroli has worked on projects such as “Perfect Strangers” “Baby,” “18 Presents” and the upcoming “Il Vangelo Secondo Maria.” Romano was featured in “The Hand of God,” “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer,” “Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor” and “Night Sun.” Colangeli’s credits include “Il Divo,” “Mindemic,” “Citizens of the World” and the upcoming “Castelrotto.” Sweeney’s acting work includes “Euphoria,” “The White Lotus” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Michael Mohan, who wrote “The Voyeurs,” “Everything Sucks!” and “Pink Grapefruit,” is re-teaming with Sweeney to direct “Immaculate.” Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are producing the film with Fifty Fifty Films, and David Bernad, Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler producing it with Black Bear. Christopher Casanova and John Friedberg of Black Bear are executive producing the film, with Will Greenfield also serving as executive producer.

Maydel Manager, Hamilton Hodell and The Gersh Agency represent Morte. Porcaroli is represented by United Agents and Toplay. Link Art SRL represents Romano, and Stefano Chiappi Management EN represents Colangeli.

Black Bear Pictures is fully financing the film; Black Bear International is handling world sales with CAA Media Finance and Paradigm representing domestic rights.

Black Bear is a leading independent studio with works including “The Imitation Game,” “I Care A Lot,” “Mudbound” and “All Is Lost.”