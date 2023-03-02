Allu Arjun, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar Team on New Indian Project (EXCLUSIVE)

“Pushpa” star Allu Arjun will headline an as-yet-untitled Indian film to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (“Kabir Singh”).

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s film studio and music label T-Series and Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures (“Arjun Reddy”). Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga will serve as producers, while Shiv Chanana will be a coproducer.

The shoot will commence after the wrap of Prabhas-starrer “Spirit,” also produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series also have Vanga’s “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, in the works.

The plot is currently under wraps.

Arjun’s “Pushpa 1: The Rise” was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2021, earning $45 million. A sequel, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is due in 2024.

The project is part of T-Series’ 100-film slate across various Indian languages.

“We are diversifying our content pool by working on films in regional languages as well. India is an enormous nation brimming with so many cultures and languages and we want this rich cultural heritage to reflect the same in our films. Hence, we are breaking the barriers of working just on Hindi cinema and foraying into the regional space and have already commenced working with some talented producers and directors across the country,” Kumar had told Variety while discussing the slate.

“As music producers, we have enjoyed working with a fusion of regional languages and we understand the importance of regional cinema and music and thus have always made it a point to include these languages in all our projects,” Kumar added.