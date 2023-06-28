Alliance of Women Directors Hires Melanie Mack as Executive Director (EXCLUSIVE)

The Alliance of Women Directors has named Melanie Mack as its new executive director.

AWD is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles that advocates for women directors in film, television and new media.

Mack, who is CEO of Codega Media — a multi-media company she founded in 2016 which produces and curates content created by women — will lead the member organization in its efforts to increase opportunities for women and nonbinary directors working in the screened content industry through robust advocacy, craft development programs and mentorship.

Jennifer Warren, founder and co-chairperson of AWD, said in a statement: “Melanie brings entertainment industry experience, diversity advocacy and exceptional fundraising skills to our organization. Founding AWD in 1997, I never imagined that 25 years later the goal of building gender parity for directors on set would still be so relevant and necessary. Melanie will bring AWD strong leadership at an exciting time as we double our membership and commitment to action”.

Previously, Mack worked in development at Paramount Pictures and FX and comes to the role with extensive nonprofit sector experience specializing in fund development, strategic planning and event management for organizations including the Weingart Center Association, Union Rescue Mission and New Directions for Veterans.

“I am honored to be leading an organization dedicated to ensuring a more inclusive landscape of opportunity for this talented group of professionals,” Mack said. “AWD’s mission aligns perfectly with my own passion for advocating for more diverse voices and storytelling perspectives. My initial priority will be forging new partnerships and building programming resources to further spotlight the staggering gender gap in employment in this field.”