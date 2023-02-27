Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Names Razan Ghalayini VP of Non-Fiction Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy nominee Razan Ghalayini has joined Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions as vice president of non-fiction development.

The executive will be responsible for managing Jigsaw’s non-fiction slate of projects and will drive sales efforts alongside scripted and audio divisions.

“I am thrilled to welcome Razan to Jigsaw. I have long been an admirer of her work. And I am in awe of her infectious enthusiasm and her ability to find, develop and produce stories that are powerful, vitally relevant to our present moment and hugely entertaining,” said Gibney, president of Jigsaw.

Prior to joining the team, Ghalayini served as a co-executive producer of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” where she directed and produced over 70 segments across 10 countries. Before late night, she co-produced feature documentaries including the HBO film “Homegrown: The Counter-Terror Dilemma” and “We Are the Giant,” about the activists leading the Arab Spring. Additionally, she directed “Entrapped,” a short that premiered at Sundance and investigated a high-profile detention and entrapment case.

“Jigsaw’s films have shaped me as a filmmaker, and I feel privileged to now join their team. I can’t think of a better place to support meaningful projects that break the mold and hold power to account. I look forward to telling exciting, engaging, entertaining (and funny!) stories that shed light on the human experience,” Ghalayini added.

The company, which counts a substantial investor in Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, is currently in production on “SF Sounds.” The MGM+ series tracks the history of the San Francisco music scene from 1965 to 1975. They’ve also got a Sue Bird documentary with Waffle Iron Studios, and are taking to market the series adaptation of the acclaimed Pod Save the World podcast with Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor. This March, Jigsaw will premiere “Money Shot: The Porn Hub Story,” from director Suzanne Hillinger, on Netflix.