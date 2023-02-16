Alamo Drafthouse’s New Arkansas Theater Is Its First Permanent Drive-in Location (EXCLUSIVE)

Alamo Drafthouse is opening a new theater in Arkansas, which will house the company’s first permanent drive-in location.

The brick-and-mortar cinema, located in Fayetteville, is aiming to open its doors in 2024. It’s the chain’s first venue in Arkansas and 39th location in the country.

“Our mission at Alamo Drafthouse is to preserve, celebrate, and innovate the cinema experience,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “Drive-in theaters deeply influenced the Alamo Drafthouse preshow, programming, and design from the very beginning, but we have never managed to incorporate a permanent drive-in into any of our theaters. We are beyond excited to launch the first Alamo drive-in screen in Fayetteville!”

To commemorate the announcement, Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a special Rolling Roadshow screening in Fayetteville of “Cocaine Bear,” a new darkly comedic thriller from director Elizabeth Banks. The event will take place on Feb. 23 at 112 Drive-In, and it will feature an outdoor screening of the movie, along with bear-themed props, food and drinks, costumed guests and photo opportunities with a real (stuffed) bear.

In addition to the drive-in, the new location will have 798 luxury recliner seats across eight auditoriums. The screens will be equipped with 4K digital projection, including The Big Show, Alamo Drafthouse’s Premium Large Format theater with Dolby Atmos sound and 70mm projection capabilities.

A rendering of the upcoming Alamo Drafthouse in Fayetteville

The 38,000 sq. ft. cinema will be located at The Aronson, an upcoming mixed-use development from developer Catchlight Entertainment. Like all Alamo Drafthouse cinemas, the Fayetteville location will offer a custom food menu, local beers on draft and craft cocktails brought to guests in their seats by servers who have been trained to stealthily deliver the goods without disrupting the movie experience. And, of course, Alamo Drafthouse’s no talking/no texting policy will be enforced to ensure guests can watch films distraction-free.

“This is more than the best movie theater in Arkansas — we’re planning the best cinema destination in America,” said Catchlight’s Dave Anderson. “Fayetteville will be home to the absolute pinnacle of experiential moviegoing, pairing what is already known as ‘the best theater in the world’ with the area’s beloved drive-in roots. Even better, it will all anchor The Aronson, a premiere entertainment community coming in 2024.”