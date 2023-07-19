Alamo Drafthouse Appoints Michael Kustermann as CEO, Shelli Taylor to Retire

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has promoted Michael Kustermann to CEO. He’s replacing Shelli Taylor, who is retiring after three years in the job.

Kustermann will step into the role of CEO at the popular cinema chain, known for in-theater dining and a strict no-cell phone policy, starting on Aug. 11.

“I am humbled to become Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s next CEO, with reverence for all that we do, have done, and will do. I have the awesome privilege of now leading the best teammates in the business who make all the difference… they create an unrivaled guest experience, and we will continue to expand and innovate, creating amazing movie memories for our guests wherever we go,” Kusterman said in a statement. “I am confident that as this industry continues to build back, we will keep leading the way, just as we have proven we can with over 18 months of solid double digit growth vs. the industry’s recovery. Movies exist to make an impact in our lives and theaters deliver that — period.”

Kustermann was appointed by the Board of Directors, which includes Taylor and executive chairman Tim League. He previously served as the company’s president.

“I’m excited for Michael to lead our next phase of growth and evolution. He and I have worked closely over the past two years and I know he will continue to drive our core values and build upon our vision to be the best damn cinema that ever was or will be,” said League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse. “Shelli came into Alamo at a time when our company and industry were fighting for our very existence. She guided the company through those dark days, all the way to our current industry-topping performance and renewed expansion. I will be forever grateful that she steadily guided the ship through such an intense storm.”

Taylor took on the role of CEO in 2020 as the entire movie theater industry was forced to shutter due to the pandemic. In the time since multiplexes were able to turn the lights back on, Alamo Drafthouse has opened six locations in new markets such as Chicago, St. Louis and Washington D.C. And more are on the way, including the company’s first locations in Boston and Florida.

“As I pass the torch to Michael, I do so with immense pride and confidence,” says Taylor. “Michael’s leadership qualities and alignment with our company’s vision make him the perfect successor. I am proud to have worked alongside our incredible teammates, and I am excited about the bright future ahead under Michael’s capable leadership.”