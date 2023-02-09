‘Air’ Trailer: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite and Recreate Nike’s Mission to Land Michael Jordan

“There’s nothing cool about Nike,” Marlon Wayans says as George Raveling in the trailer for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie “Air.” And while that might have been the case in 1984, everything changed once Sonny Vaccaro courted rookie Michael Jordan for an exclusive shoe line.

Before the Affleck-directed film’s $7 million Super Bowl spot this weekend, Amazon has dropped the first official trailer for the drama, which premieres April 5. The highly anticipated feature focuses on the game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division. Although their unexpected partnership brought upon apprehension and hesitancy, Nike revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the introduction of the Air Jordan brand.

“This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” according to the film’s logline.

Collaborators and longtime friends Affleck and Damon reunite as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, respectively. The duo are joined by Viola Davis as Michael Jordan’s mother and fierce supporter, Deloris Jordan.

“Air” also stars Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan. “Air” was produced by Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, David Ellison, Jeff Robinov, Madison Ainley, Damon and Affleck.

The production marks Affleck’s return to directing following 2016’s “Live by Night” and 2012’s best picture-winning “Argo.”

“Air” will premiere April 5 on more than 3,000 movie theater screens throughout the U.S., followed by streaming accessibility in more than 240 countries. Watch the trailer below.