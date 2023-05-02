Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ Set to Begin Streaming on Prime Video

It’s time to lace up your kicks: Ben Affleck’s “Air” will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning May 12.

“Air” debuted April 5 on more than 3,500 screens, which marked an unprecedented theatrical release for Amazon, as the studio affirmed its billion-dollar commitment to making movies for the big screen. The film is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and is the inaugural project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.

Directed by Affleck, from a script by Alex Convery, “Air” tells the true story of how Nike’s basketball division signed then-NBA rookie Michael Jordan into a historic partnership that revolutionized the world of endorsement deals with the creation of the Air Jordan brand.

Damon stars as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, who scouted Jordan for the deal, with Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Viola Davis portraying Jordan’s mother Deloris (at the NBA legend’s request). Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård and Julius Tennon round out the all-star ensemble cast.

To date, “Air” has grossed $74.7 million worldwide, with praise from audiences (with an “A” Cinemascore) and critics, alike.In his review, Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge compared the underdog tale to “this generation’s ‘Jerry Maguire.'”

The film, Debruge wrote, “ought to be taken as the ultimate example of the American dream, a funny, touching Cinderella story about how the third-place sneaker brand wished upon a star, and how that man — and his mother — were smart enough to know their value. “Air” reveals how an exceptional Black athlete leveraged his talent — and the power of being pursued by a bunch of white men in suits — to change the game.”

Prime members can watch “Air” on Prime Video via all Fire TV devices, and starting Friday, Fire TV customers can access an exclusive look at the making of the film.