Addison Rae to Star in Eli Roth’s Slasher Film ‘Thanksgiving’

Addison Rae, scream queen? The TikTok star is expanding her film repertoire, joining the cast of director Eli Roth’s slasher “Thanksgiving.”

Spyglass Media is backing the thriller, which follows a killer who visits a small town in Massachusetts with the hopes of creating a carving board out of the town’s Turkey-loving inhabitants. The story is based on the fake trailer that Roth made 16 years ago for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double feature “Grindhouse.”

Rae confirmed the news, which was first reported by Deadline, on Instagram with the caption “Let’s eat.”

Rae has 88 million followers on TikTok, making her one of the most popular creators on the social media platform. She parlayed her online fame into a Hollywood career, recently starring in “He’s All That,” Netflix’s gender-swapped remake of 1999’s teen comedy “She’s All That.” She later signed a multi-picture film with the streaming service.

“I’m am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress,” she told Variety at the time.

Patrick Dempsey is also expected to join the yet-to-be-announced cast. Jeff Rendel is writing the screenplay, which begins production next month in Toronto.

Along with directing “Thanksgiving,” Roth will produce the film with Electromagnetic Productions executive Roger Birnbaum. A horror mainstay, Roth has directed a slew of scary movies including “Cabin Fever,” “Hostel,” “The Green Inferno” and “Knock Knock.” He also directed “Death Wish,” a remake of the 1974 action thriller, as well as the PG family film “The House With a Clock In Its Walls.”