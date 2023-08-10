Adam Sandler and His Daughters Join Forces on Screen in Netflix’s ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ Trailer 

Adam Sandler and the rest of his family (yes, his biological family) are front and center in the first official trailer for Netflix’s “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah,” streaming Aug. 25 on the platform.

The film is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s coming-of-age novel of the same name. Stacy Friedman and Lydia Katz have been best friends for quite some time, modernly navigating the stressors of middle school life. Stacy is busy planning her bat mitzvah and ogling over her crush, Andy Goldfarb. However, Lydia ends up stealing Stacy’s crush from her, forcing the two best friends to have a fallout.

Sandler’s daughter Sunny stars in the lead role as Stacy, while his eldest daughter Sadie also appears in the film. Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” co-star Idina Menzel plays his wife in the film.

The cast also includes “Saturday Night Live’s” Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán (“Punch-Drunk Love”), Ido Mosseri (“You Don’t Mess with the Zohan), Samantha Lorraine (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”), Dylan Hoffman (“Next”), Dean Scott Vazquez (“Transformers: Rise of The Beasts”), Miya Cech (“Always Be My Maybe”), Dylan Dash (“The Great”), Millie Thorpe (“Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion”) and newcomers Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker.

Sammi Cohen directed the project from a script by Alison Peck. Sandler serves as a producer with Happy Madison executive Tim Herlihy. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment serve as additional producers alongside executive producers Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady.

Watch the full trailer below.