Adam McKay Reunites With Netflix for Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams Comedy ‘Average Height, Average Build’

Adam McKay is partnering with Netflix again for his follow-up to “Don’t Look Up.” The streamer has acquired the director’s next feature comedy, titled “Average Height, Average Build.”

The film will star Robert Pattinson as a serial killer that looks to leverage American politicians to make murder easier, as well as Amy Adams as the state lobbyist that forms a unique connection with the murderer. Adams reunites with McKay after earning an Oscar nomination in best supporting actress for her turn as Lynne Cheney in their 2018 comedy “Vice.” The ensemble also includes Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler.

Along with writing and directing, McKay will produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick. The film does not yet have an official release date.

McKay had reportedly been searching for a home for the package in recent months, eventually electing to return to the studio that released his most recent feature. “Don’t Look Up” made a huge splash when it launched on Netflix in December 2021. The apocalypse comedy still ranks as the streamer’s second most-watched feature within the first 10 days of availability, behind only “Red Notice.”

“Average Height, Average Build” also represents a potential awards player for Netflix to add to its arsenal. Although “Don’t Look Up” received mixed reviews, the film ultimately earned four Academy Award nominations, including nods in best picture and best original screenplay. McKay’s previous two features, “Vice” and “The Big Short,” were also strong awards season forces.

Deadline was first to report news of Netflix acquiring “Average Height, Average Build.”