Adam Devine Says Marvel Movies ‘Ruined Comedies’: They ‘Make Those Movies Kind of Funny,’ But ‘It’s Not Real Comedy’

Adam Devine appeared on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast during his press tour for Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” and shared his theory that Marvel movies and other superhero films killed the traditional Hollywood comedy. The “Workaholics” and “Pitch Perfect” alum noted that because Marvel movies rely so much on humor (see the “Ant-Man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchises, for instance), they ended up becoming Hollywood’s new de facto comedy films.

“You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a fucking comedy,” Devine said. “Where are the jokes? Where are the bits? There’s still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy…it’s hard. My theory: I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that. So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’ And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”

“Every studio used to put out several comedies a year,” Devine noted. “And there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year. So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like 6 or 7. It’s crazy.”

“The Out-Laws,” produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison company, is more akin to the Hollywood comedies that used to exist, Devine argued. The movie puts an action spin on “Meet the Parents” and includes Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev and Ellen Barkin. Devine plays a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, but their relationship is complicated by a bank robbery at his work that may have ties to his fiancé’s parents. The film is now streaming on Netflix.