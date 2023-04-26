Adam Brody, Piper Perabo and More Call for Less Gun Violence on Screen at White House Roundtable: ‘Hollywood Has Been Due for a Reckoning’

“Shazam: Fury of the Gods” actor Adam Brody said on Wednesday that Hollywood “has been due for a reckoning in terms of our depictions of gun use and violence.”

Brody was joined by two dozen Hollywood actors, directors, creators and showrunners as a part of Brady’s “Show Your Safety” campaign taking part in a roundtable discussion at the White House about the role Hollywood can play in combating the gun violence epidemic. “True Lies” creator and showrunner Matt Nix, actor D.B. Woodside, “Evil” and “The Good Fight” creators Robert and Michelle King and “Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo were among those on the press call following the roundtable.

“Movies and television shape our culture very much and that is reflected back to us,” Brody continued. “I’m all for any version of elevated conversation and consciousness when it comes to the depiction of guns or lack thereof.”

While depictions of guns and violence in the entertainment industry are nothing new, there is a cultural shift taking place as filmmakers consider how their films and shows depict gun violence.

Added Nix, “I’ve written a lot of stories over the years that involve firearms, and I’ve already changed how I portray gun safety in the home since signing Brady’s pledge last year.”

Perabo discussed gun safety storage in homes and how the entertainment community “can also make a culture shift to talk and normalize storage.”

“Guns are prominently featured in TV and film across the globe, but only America has a gun violence epidemic,” the “Yellowstone” star said. “It’s shocking that 4.6 million children in America live in homes with unsecured firearms. Hollywood has a role to play here, just like it did with inspiring positive behavior change after modeling seatbelt use and designated drivers.”

Brady president Kris Brown was hopeful about Hollywood being instrumental to change. “Cultural views toward smoking, drunk driving and marriage equality have evolved in part due to how Hollywood visualizes and contextualizes these issues,” Brown said. “Hollywood can do the same with gun violence.”

The “Show Your Safety” open letter currently has over 200 writers, directors and producers agreeing to lead cultural change by having conversations during pre-production regarding the way guns are shown on film and limiting scenes including children and firearms. The letter remains open and Brady is encouraging more film and TV leaders to join the effort.