Academy Museum Gala 2023 to Honor Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala will honor Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Tuesday.

The third annual fundraiser will be held on Oct. 14 and has been given permission to move forward by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA as the guilds’ strikes continue.

Streep will receive the Icon Award, which celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact; Jordan will be given the Vantage Award, honoring an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema; Winfrey gets the Pillar Award, which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum; and Coppola will receive the Visionary Award, honoring an artist or scholar whose innovations have advanced the art of cinema.

The event will help raise money to help support museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, such as screenings, K-12 programs and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles. The Gala is co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Dr. Eric Esrailian.

“We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact and indelible importance of cinema. I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways,” said Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum. “We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide.”

The 2023 Academy Gala Host Committee, also announced Tuesday, includes Adrien Brody, Aldis Hodge, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine Martin, Chloë Sevigny, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Danielle Deadwyler, Demi Moore, Don Cheadle, Eddie Redmayne, Elle Fanning, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Union, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Goldie Hawn, Jared Leto, Jay Ellis, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner Smith, Joel Kim Booster, John Travolta, Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Kirsten Dunst, Letitia Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matt Bomer, Meg Ryan, Michael Keaton, Naomi Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Questlove, Rachel Zegler, Rashida Jones, Regina Hall, Rian Johnson, Riley Keough, Rita Wilson, Selma Blair, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Stephanie Hsu, Steven Yeun, Tom Hanks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Yorgos Lanthimos, Zoë Kravitz and more.