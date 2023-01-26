Abramorama Launches Global Video on Demand Rental Service

Abramorama, a New York-based film distribution and marketing company, is launching a global video-on-demand rental service.

It’s collaborating with Artinii.Pro, a cloud-tech driven media enterprise, to extend film offerings through the digital platform Abramorama at Home. To kick off the partnership, six music and social issue documentaries including “Long Live Rock,” “Herb Alpert Is…” and “Cosplay Universe,” will be available to watch starting on Thursday.

Abramorama was the first U.S. theatrical distributor to start using Artinii.Pro in early 2021 for public screenings around the globe, joining several European producers who have already made their films available for audiences through the Artinii.Pro VOD at home system.

Artinii.Pro focuses on offline and online film protection, as well as access to transactional video-on-demand (TVOD). The company’s technology allows Abramorama to make its films available in all territories and to test the Artinii.Pro system in the parts of the world where quick turnaround distribution opportunities might not be readily available.

The two companies have previously worked together on several distribution initiatives since early 2021, including Abramorama utilizing the Artinii.Pro system to deliver and host the world premiere theatrical screenings of “City of Ali” at the Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky and “Upheaval” at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Israel.

Abramorama’s CEO Richard Abramowitz and COO Karol Martesko-Fenster said, “We are thrilled to expand our activities with the team at Artinii.Pro who have been hard at work perfecting their system for offline non-theatrical, in theater and now video-on-demand screenings around the world.”

Artinii.Pro’s CEO and co-founder Ctirad Hemelik added, “I am delighted to see Artinii.Pro technology in action. This is exactly what I had in mind when I founded the company with my partner. Films of all genres making their way to a broader audience worldwide expanding their horizons.”