Abramorama Buys Stephen Gyllenhaal Documentary ‘Uncharitable’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama has acquired North American distribution rights to “Uncharitable,” a documentary about the roles that charities and non-profits play in society. The indie distributor will open the film on Sept. 22 in New York at Angelika’s Village East and Sept. 29 in Los Angeles at Laemmle’s Royale before beginning its North American rollout.

“Uncharitable” was directed and produced by Stephen Gyllenhaal, the director of “Waterland” and “Dangerous Woman.” It features the humanitarian activist Dan Pallotta, whose Ted Talk “The Way We Think About Charity is Dead Wrong” was viewed more than 17 million times and has inspired conversations about how charities can be more effective and how we can support them.

An opportunity to address our own bias and overhaul the way we think about charities, the film expands the conversation including interviews with Scott Harrison (Charity Water), Dorri McWhorter (President and CEO YMCA of Chicago, Advisor First Women’s Bank), Steve Nardizzi, (Wounded Warrior), Ed Norton (CrowdRise), Jason Russell (Konni 2012), and Darren Walker (President of the Ford Foundation), among others. The documentary exposes the dark side of philanthropy, as well as discusses radical new ways of giving that could be more effective.

“It is rare that one is given the opportunity to engage with a film or, indeed anything, that actually has the capacity to change the world,” Abramorama’s partners Richard Abramowitz and Karol Martesko-Fenster said. “Dan’s vision of a new paradigm of charitable giving as presented by Stephen is that film and we are honored and energized to help bring it out into the world.”

Gyllenhaal added, “No movie or TV show I’ve ever made has had the impact of ‘Uncharitable,’ even before its release. After a few private screenings, I’ve seen minds shift in ways beyond what I could have imagined; charities profoundly shifting their business plans and funders adjusting priorities in major ways. Today this feels less like the release of a movie and more like the beginnings of a movement to unleash a charitable sector that deserves to genuinely change our world.”

Gyllenhaal has made documentaries, features and directed TV. His other credits include “Twin Peaks”, “Rectify”, “Losing Isaiah”, “Paris Trout”, “Girl Fight”, “Killing In a Small Town” and “In Utero”. He has published a book of poetry, “Claptrap, Notes from Hollywood”; and is writing two new books, “Enjoy it!” and “Liquid Motel.” At the beginning of 2017 he embarked on two charitable projects – this movie and an educational Mental Health Institute, focusing on the impact of trauma from conception through pre-verbal development.

Pallotta is an entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian activist. He is the author of the best-selling nonfiction title “Uncharitable – How Restraints on Nonprofits Undermine Their Potential” and “When Your Moment Comes – a Guide to Fulfilling Your Dreams.” In 2012 Pallotta founded the Charity Defense Council, a non-profit organization, with a mission to change the way people think about changing the world.