Aaron Eckhart Action-Thriller ‘Muzzle’ Sells to RLJE (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE announced today it has acquired North American rights to “Muzzle,” an action thriller starring Aaron Eckhart, from Highland Film Group. Directed by John Stalberg Jr. (“Crypto”) and based on a script by Carlyle Eubank (“The Signal”) from a story by Eubank and Stalberg Jr., the film is set to debut in theaters and will be made available on all rental platforms on Sept. 29.

RLJE is a business unit of AMC Networks. It specializes in genre fare such as the Kurt Russell western “Bone Tomahawk” and the Nicolas Cage revenge thriller “Mandy.”

“’Muzzle’is a fully charged ride led by a gripping performance from Aaron Eckhart,” said RLJE Film Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward, “We can’t wait to unleash the film to audiences this fall.”

“We are thrilled to have Mark and the outstanding team at RLJE come on board to distribute ‘Muzzle.’ They are the perfect partner to introduce this exciting action-packed thriller to audiences in the U.S,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“’Muzzle’ is an intense and compelling actioner full of twists and turns – we are so proud to be a part of this fantastic project!” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

Eckhart star as LAPD K-9 officer Jake Rosser who has just witnessed the shocking murder of his dedicated partner by a mysterious assailant. Blocked by Internal Affairs, muzzled by his own superiors from finding the shooter’s identity, Jake resolves to go rogue and partners with “Socks”, a violent K-9. Together, the pair works to unravel a vast conspiracy. The ensemble also includes Stephen Lang (“Avatar”), Diego Tinoco (“On My Block”), Penelope Mitchell (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Kyle Smithson (“The Lost and the Brave”). The film is produced by Broken Open Pictures’ David Frigerio, Stalberg Jr., Ford Corbett, and BD Gunnell. Highland Film Group is handling international sales. The deal was negotiated by Ward for RLJE and Fraser for Highland Film Group