A24’s ‘The Iron Claw,’ Starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, Sets December Wide Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 will release “The Iron Claw,” a sports drama starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, in theaters around Christmas.

The film will debut nationwide on Dec. 22, sharing a release date with a very different kind of family film, Universal and Illumination’s animated comedy “Migration.” Jason Momoa’s superhero sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Dec. 20) is expected to hit the big screen a few days prior, while the glitzy musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” (Dec. 25) is slated to arrive a little later.

Despite its prime awards season release, “The Iron Claw” is currently in post-production and isn’t expected to make the rounds at film festivals.

Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) wrote and directed “The Iron Claw,” which tells the tragic, true story of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of professional wrestlers who made history in the intensely competitive sport in the early 1980s. The brothers had to battle inside the ring, but outside they were plagued with a series of tragedies that became known as the “Von Erich curse.”

In the film, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich and White portrays Kerry Von Erich, alongside Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as the family’s matriarch Doris and Lily James as Kevin’s wife Pam.

A24 also released a new still from “The Iron Claw” (below) which features a tender moment from the beefed-up brothers. Their muscular look has been a source of intrigue on the internet. Earlier this year, a picture of Efron in the boxing ring had gone viral due to his jacked body. Meanwhile White, of “The Bear” fame, says he gained 40 pounds of muscle for the role.

Eric Chakeen

A24 financed and produced the film, and it is co-financed by Access Entertainment and BBC Film. House Productions developed the movie with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film.

Producers are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Angus Lamont from House Productions, Durkin and A24. Executive producers are Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman from House Productions, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen from Access Entertainment and Eva Yates from BBC Film.