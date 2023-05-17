Well Go USA Entertainment Buys Luke Bracey Psychological Thriller ‘Mercy Road’ From Arclight Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Well Go USA Entertainment has taken North American distribution rights to “Mercy Road,” a new psychological thriller from Arclight Films. The film stars Australian actor Luke Bracey, who was most recently seen in Baz Lurhman’s “Elvis” and the re-make of “Point Break.” “Mercy Road” follows a flawed everyman who commits an impulsive and vicious crime. In this ultimate journey to redemption, he discovers how far he is willing to go to save his child.

It was written and directed by John Curran, the director of such acclaimed dramas as “Chappaquiddick” and “The Painted Veil.” Chris Pelletier and Jesse Heffring penned the script. Susie Porter (“Cargo”) and Huw Higginson (“The Nightingale”) co-star with Toby Jones (“Poor Cow”). Well Go USA will release “Mercy Road” in late 2023.

The film is produced by Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye and Michelle Krumm. Filmmaker Alex Proyas (20th Century Fox’s I, Robot), Penny Karlin and Daniaile Jarry are also producers.

“We are pleased to team up with Arclight to bring another of their excellent mind-bending films to North American audiences,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA. “A clear product of director John Curran’s inimitable vision, ‘Mercy Road’ is as thrilling as it is thought-provoking. We are beyond excited for fans to experience Luke Bracey’s incredible, heart-wrenching performance as a flawed but loving father facing impossible odds—and unthinkable consequences.”

Doris Pfardrescher negotiated the deal on behalf of Well Go USA with Ryan Hamilton from Arclight Films. Arclight Films is handling international rights to ‘Mercy Road’ and is jointly representing North American rights with CAA Media Finance.

“It’s exciting to have the top-notch team at Well Go come on board to distribute ‘Mercy Road’ and introduce this incredible and visually stunning movie to audiences in the U.S. Our amazing director John Curran has created a tense and gripping thriller and Luke Bracey simply ignites the screen and brings the audience along for such a wild ride. We are so proud to be a part of this project,” said Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton.

“Mercy Road” is billed as “the first fully virtual Australian feature film shoot. It utilizes the latest technologies to bring the creation of original CG worlds to life, performing real time in camera compositing on set. “Mercy Road” was shot against specially created LED screens. Alex Proyas’s virtual film production company, Heretic Foundation, helped with the shoot.

The film is produced with Hianlo Films and financed by Rainmaker Films, Icon Film Financing, Media Finance Capital utilizing Screen NSW PDV scheme and Filmology Finance.

Arclight Films’ current slate of films also includes the comedy “Arthur’s Whisky” starring Diane Keaton, Patricia Hodge and Lulu; “Fairyland” starring Scoot McNairy and Emilia Jones; and “Poker Face,” directed byRussell Crowe who also stars alongside Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.