×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Where to Buy the ‘I Am Kenough’ Hoodie From ‘Barbie’

Toronto Film Festival 2023 Lineup Includes Alexander Payne, Richard Linklater, Anna Kendrick, George C. Wolfe and Ethan Hawke Movies

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
Focus Features

Two labor strikes may be upending Hollywood’s awards season and the film festivals that serve as launching pads for many Oscar contenders, but the Toronto International Film Festival signaled Monday that it still plans to showcase the best in cinema, unveiling its 2023 slate of movies.

Alexander Payne, Richard Linklater, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Justine Triet are among the auteurs who will be screening their latest works at the festival. Payne will be on hand with “The Holdovers,” a comedy set in a boarding school that reunites him with “Sideways” star Paul Giamatti, while Linklater is showing “Hitman,” an action-comedy with Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. Kore-eda and Triet will screen “Monster” and “Anatomy of a Fall,” both of which premiered at Cannes, where the latter won the Palme d’Or.

All told, the festival’s first wave of selections includes 60 films, representing 70 countries around the world. But the lineup is also notable in its lack of splashy studio premieres, like “Dune: Part 2” or the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” a sign that some of these films may move their release dates if the actors and screenwriters strikes stretch deeper into the fall.

Movie studios are worried about opening these films if the actors who star in them are on the picket lines and can’t promote their work. Some stars are working to get waivers from SAG-AFTRA to do press for films that are independently financed or are looking for distribution. Other indie studios are just pushing ahead with their release plans, hoping that a resolution is reached before they debut their movies. The festival is taking place between Sept. 7 to Sept. 17, which is rapidly approaching, and since the guilds and the studios have yet to resume talks, it’s unclear if a deal will be hammered out by the time stars should be dusting off their passports to head up north.

That’s not to say that TIFF, as Toronto is known to the artists and executives who routinely attend it, will be devoid of major premieres (even if its red carpets are a little less celebrity-packed). Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money,” a dramedy about the GameStop short squeeze from Sony, as well as several Netflix films like George C. Wolfe’s “Rustin,” David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers,” and  Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Nyad,” will all screen at the festival. And Apple will bring “Flora and Son,” a heart-warming musical drama from “Sing Street” filmmaker John Carney,” after buying it out of Sundance for $20 million. But many of the movies that hit the festival will arrive without a studio home and are looking to leverage strong reviews into a sale.

The lineup also has several movies from directors best known for their work in front of the camera, including Michael Keaton (“Knox Goes Away”), Chris Pine (“Poolman”), Anna Kendrick (“Woman of the Hour”), and Viggo Mortensen (“The Dead Don’t Hurt”). Ethan Hawke will bring his latest directorial effort “Wildcat,” which stars his daughter, Maya Hawke, as novelist Flannery O’Connor.

The festival’s backers have stressed that they plan to continue with their plans and in a statement TIFF’s CEO Cameron Bailey emphasized that breadth and depth of the lineup.

“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” he said. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”

But without many movie stars, will festival-goers and media show up in the numbers they once did?

See the complete lineup below:

A Difficult Year 
Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France International Premiere

A Normal Family 
Hur Jin-ho | South Korea World Premiere

American Fiction 
Cord Jefferson | USA World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall 
Justine Triet | France Canadian Premiere

Close to You 
Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom World Premiere

Days of Happiness 
Chloé Robichaud | Canada World Premiere

El Rapto 
Daniela Goggi | Argentina
North American Premiere

Ezra 
Tony Goldwyn | USA
World Premiere

Fingernails 
Christos Nikou | USA International Premiere

Four Daughters 
Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia North American Premiere

His Three Daughters 
Azazel Jacobs | USA World Premiere

Hitman 
Richard Linklater | USA North American Premiere

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon 
Alex Gibney | USA World Premiere

Kidnapped 
Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany
North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away 
Michael Keaton | USA World Premiere

La Chimera 
Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland North American Premiere

Last Summer 
Catherine Breillat | France North American Premiere

*Les Indésirables 
Ladj Ly | France
World Premiere

Memory 
Michel Franco | USA/Mexico North American Premiere

Monster 
Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan North American Premiere

Mother Couch 
Niclas Larsson | USA World Premiere

North Star 
Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom World Premiere

One Life 
James Hawes | United Kingdom World Premiere

Pain Hustlers 
David Yates | USA
World Premiere

Poolman 
Chris Pine | USA
World Premiere

Reptile 
Grant Singer | USA World Premiere

Rustin 
George C. Wolfe | USA International Premiere

Seven Veils 
Atom Egoyan | Canada World Premiere

Shoshana 
Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy World Premiere

Sing Sing 
Greg Kwedar | USA World Premiere

Smugglers
Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere

Swan Song 
Chelsea McMullan | Canada World Premiere

The Beast 
Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada
North American Premiere

The Burial 
Maggie Betts | USA World Premiere

The Convert 
Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand
World Premiere

The Critic 
Anand Tucker | United Kingdom
World Premiere

The Dead Don’t Hurt 
Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark
World Premiere

The Holdovers 
Alexander Payne | USA
International Premiere

The Peasants 
DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania
World Premiere

The Zone of Interest 
Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA
Canadian Premiere

Together 99 
Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark
World Premiere

Unicorns 
Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden
World Premiere

Uproar 
Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
World Premiere

Wicked Little Letters 
Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Wildcat 
Ethan Hawke | USA
International Premiere

Woman of the Hour 
Anna Kendrick | USA
World Premiere




 


Comments

More From Our Brands

ad