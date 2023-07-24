Toronto Film Festival 2023 Lineup Includes Alexander Payne, Richard Linklater, Anna Kendrick, George C. Wolfe and Ethan Hawke Movies

Two labor strikes may be upending Hollywood’s awards season and the film festivals that serve as launching pads for many Oscar contenders, but the Toronto International Film Festival signaled Monday that it still plans to showcase the best in cinema, unveiling its 2023 slate of movies.

Alexander Payne, Richard Linklater, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Justine Triet are among the auteurs who will be screening their latest works at the festival. Payne will be on hand with “The Holdovers,” a comedy set in a boarding school that reunites him with “Sideways” star Paul Giamatti, while Linklater is showing “Hitman,” an action-comedy with Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. Kore-eda and Triet will screen “Monster” and “Anatomy of a Fall,” both of which premiered at Cannes, where the latter won the Palme d’Or.

All told, the festival’s first wave of selections includes 60 films, representing 70 countries around the world. But the lineup is also notable in its lack of splashy studio premieres, like “Dune: Part 2” or the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” a sign that some of these films may move their release dates if the actors and screenwriters strikes stretch deeper into the fall.

Movie studios are worried about opening these films if the actors who star in them are on the picket lines and can’t promote their work. Some stars are working to get waivers from SAG-AFTRA to do press for films that are independently financed or are looking for distribution. Other indie studios are just pushing ahead with their release plans, hoping that a resolution is reached before they debut their movies. The festival is taking place between Sept. 7 to Sept. 17, which is rapidly approaching, and since the guilds and the studios have yet to resume talks, it’s unclear if a deal will be hammered out by the time stars should be dusting off their passports to head up north.

That’s not to say that TIFF, as Toronto is known to the artists and executives who routinely attend it, will be devoid of major premieres (even if its red carpets are a little less celebrity-packed). Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money,” a dramedy about the GameStop short squeeze from Sony, as well as several Netflix films like George C. Wolfe’s “Rustin,” David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers,” and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Nyad,” will all screen at the festival. And Apple will bring “Flora and Son,” a heart-warming musical drama from “Sing Street” filmmaker John Carney,” after buying it out of Sundance for $20 million. But many of the movies that hit the festival will arrive without a studio home and are looking to leverage strong reviews into a sale.

The lineup also has several movies from directors best known for their work in front of the camera, including Michael Keaton (“Knox Goes Away”), Chris Pine (“Poolman”), Anna Kendrick (“Woman of the Hour”), and Viggo Mortensen (“The Dead Don’t Hurt”). Ethan Hawke will bring his latest directorial effort “Wildcat,” which stars his daughter, Maya Hawke, as novelist Flannery O’Connor.

The festival’s backers have stressed that they plan to continue with their plans and in a statement TIFF’s CEO Cameron Bailey emphasized that breadth and depth of the lineup.

“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” he said. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”

But without many movie stars, will festival-goers and media show up in the numbers they once did?

See the complete lineup below:

A Difficult Year

Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France International Premiere

A Normal Family

Hur Jin-ho | South Korea World Premiere

American Fiction

Cord Jefferson | USA World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet | France Canadian Premiere

Close to You

Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom World Premiere

Days of Happiness

Chloé Robichaud | Canada World Premiere

El Rapto

Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Ezra

Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Fingernails

Christos Nikou | USA International Premiere

Four Daughters

Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia North American Premiere

His Three Daughters

Azazel Jacobs | USA World Premiere

Hitman

Richard Linklater | USA North American Premiere

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

Alex Gibney | USA World Premiere

Kidnapped

Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away

Michael Keaton | USA World Premiere

La Chimera

Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland North American Premiere

Last Summer

Catherine Breillat | France North American Premiere

*Les Indésirables

Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Memory

Michel Franco | USA/Mexico North American Premiere

Monster

Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan North American Premiere

Mother Couch

Niclas Larsson | USA World Premiere

North Star

Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom World Premiere

One Life

James Hawes | United Kingdom World Premiere

Pain Hustlers

David Yates | USA

World Premiere

Poolman

Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Reptile

Grant Singer | USA World Premiere

Rustin

George C. Wolfe | USA International Premiere

Seven Veils

Atom Egoyan | Canada World Premiere

Shoshana

Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy World Premiere



Sing Sing

Greg Kwedar | USA World Premiere

Smugglers

Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Swan Song

Chelsea McMullan | Canada World Premiere

The Beast

Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere



The Burial

Maggie Betts | USA World Premiere

The Convert

Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

The Critic

Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Dead Don’t Hurt

Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

The Peasants

DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Together 99

Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

Unicorns

Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Uproar

Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Wicked Little Letters

Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Wildcat

Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere











