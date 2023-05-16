Roadside Attractions Buys Family Comedy ‘Camp Hideout’ Starring Christopher Lloyd, Corbin Bleu and Amanda Leighton (EXCLUSIVE)

Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. rights to “Camp Hideout” and will release the family comedy theatrically in the fall.

The film follows a troubled teen named Noah (Ethan Drew), who nearly gets caught stealing a top-secret gadget from some big city thugs. He then barely escapes by hiding in a summer camp run by the eccentric Falco (Christopher Lloyd) and counselors Jake (Corbin Bleu) and Selena (Amanda Leighton). While Noah tries to blend in with the rest of the rowdy campers, his crooked partners show up to steal the classified item from Noah. What follows is a series of wacky and zany events complete with home-made booby traps as Noah tries to escape the goons.

The movie was directed by Sean Olson (“F.R.E.D.I.”) and produced by Phillip Glasser (“The War With Grandpa“) and Jason Brown (“Noobz”). Bleu was one of the stars of “High School Musical.” Leighton appeared in “This Is Us.” Lloyd starred in “Back to the Future” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” while Drew can be seen in Amazon’s “Scare Us.”

“Camp Hideout” is a Called Higher Studios/PZAJ co-production. Provident Films is the U.S. releasing partner. It was written by Dave DeBorde (“Lakeland Love Comedy”), Kat Olson (“Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty”) and C. Neil Davenport (“Bryn Gets a Life”). It will open theatrically on Sept. 15. Highland Film Group is handling international rights to the completed film and launched sales at Cannes.

“We’re excited by the warmly moving and funny ‘Camp Hideout,’ and to continue Roadside’s theatrical success with faith-based films such as ‘I Can Only Imagine,’ and the recent’Family Camp,’ commented Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen.

“’Camp Hideout’ is such a fun and delightful family comedy with a great ensemble led by Christopher Lloyd and rising talents Corbin Bleu, Amanda Leighton and Ethan Drew,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “We are excited to introduce this wild, wacky and action-packed romp to our international buyers and to audiences, both young and old!” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.

“The team at both PZAJ and Called Higher Studios are honored to partner with Roadside Attractions in releasing ‘Camp Hideout.’ This project is close to our hearts as we understand the importance of creating and releasing fresh and wholesome family content for the next generation,” commented PZAJ CEO Phillip Glasser.

The deal was negotiated by Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen and Jason Brown on behalf of Called Higher Studios and PZA.