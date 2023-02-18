Amy Powney Doc ‘Fashion Reimagined’ Sells Wide for MetFilm Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s MetFilm Sales has closed a raft of deals on Becky Hunter’s debut feature documentary “Fashioned Reimagined” at Berlin’s ongoing European Film Market (EFM).

The film has sold to Sky (U.K, Germany, Italy) NonStop Entertainment (Scandinavia, Baltics), Avrotros (Netherlands), Flag Co. (Japan), LevelFilm (Canada), Spain (Movistar) and Israel (DBS).

“Fashion Reimagined” follows fashion designer Amy Powney of cult label Mother of Pearl, who embarks on a three-year journey to create a sustainable clothing collection from field to finished garment, and transform her entire business. Raised off-the-grid in rural England by activist parents, Powney has always felt uneasy about the devastating environmental impact of her industry. When she wins the Vogue award for the Best Young Designer of the Year, Powney decides to use the prize money to create a sustainable collection and transform her entire business.

The documentary premiered at Tribeca and has had an extensive festival run including Sheffield DocFest, Sydney and Edinburgh.

Met’s distribution arm MetFilm Distribution will release the film theatrically in some 50 cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland on March 3 ahead of its Sky premiere on April 9.

