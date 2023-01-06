Yvan Attal’s Sexy Thriller ‘Breaking Point’ With Guillaume Canet, Maïwenn, Alma Jodorowsky Boarded by SND (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvan Attal, the popular French actor-turned-director (“Le Brio,” “The Accusation”), has directed “Breaking Point,” a seductive thriller in which he will star opposite Guillaume Canet, Marie-Josée Croze, Maïwenn and Alma Jodorowsky.

SND, the film arm of French commercial network M6 Group, has landed French distribution rights and worldwide sales to the film. The company will introduce the project to buyers at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous, which kicks off Jan. 10.

Currently in post-production, “Breaking Point” is produced by Curiosa Films, the well-established banner behind Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon” and Xavier Gianolli’s “Lost Illusions,” with the outfit Films Sous Influence.

The movie revolves around two best friends, Vincent and Mathieu, who lead very different lives. Vincent is constantly having affairs that Mathieu, a convenient alibi, is always there to cover up. Mathieu, a rather loyal husband who leads a tranquil life with his wife, feels obligated to protect Vincent because he saved his life years ago. But one day, as Mathieu tries to smooth things over with Vincent’s latest mistress, Elsa, he unexpectedly falls in love with her. He suddenly gets caught in a dangerous web of lies and deception.

“I have always been interested in the concept of fate, free will and the spiral of bad decisions people fall into,” said Attal, adding that the film “very much questions how far people will go to try and save themselves when they are out of options.”

Olivier Delbosc, founder and producer at Curiosa Films, said the company was enthused to be “working once more with Yvan Attal” after partnering on “The Accusation,” which was nominated at the Cesar Awards.

“Yvan has a unique sense of storytelling and a very cinematographic eye. His films are always grounded in today’s society while being timeless and instant classic,” Delbosc continued.

Ramy Nahas, head of international distribution at SND, said “Breaking Point” was “an exciting project for SND to bring to the international distributors.”

“Yvan Attal has gathered for a stellar cast, commercially and artistically, that will shine on screen,” added Nahas. The sales executive said “Breaking Point” was “about seduction, love, betrayal and death” like “Gone Girl” or “Match Point.”

Attal co-wrote the script with Yaël Langman, with whom he previously partnered on films including “Le Brio” and “The Accusation.” “Breaking Point” is expected to arrive in 2024.