Yellow Veil Pictures Boards World Sales Rights on Larry Fessenden’s Werewolf Horror Film ‘Blackout,’ Drops Teaser Poster (EXCLUSIVE)

Yellow Veil Pictures announced it has boarded world sales on Larry Fessenden’s upcoming horror film “Blackout,” and also released the film’s first teaser poster. The film, which is currently in post-production, will begin the festival circuit later in 2023 after finishing its photography in Hudson Valley, New York this past fall.

“Blackout” depicts a painter who, convinced he is a werewolf, creates chaos in a small town at each full moon.

The horror film joins Fessenden’s own “monsterverse,” with the New York-based actor and filmmaker’s vampire-themed breakout feature “Habit” (1995) and Frankenstein-inspired “Depraved” (2019).

“Blackout” is the second partnership between Yellow Veil Pictures, a New York City and Los Angeles-based film sales and distribution company, and Glass Eye Pix, an American independent film studio Fessenden founded where he serves as CEO. The two joined forces on world sales for “Depraved,” which was released by IFC Midnight in the United States.

“I am interested in finding new truths in the classic monster tropes of my youth. The essence of each creature dictates the milieu of the film, and of course, the werewolf is both out of control and regretful so that duality shaped my story,” said Fessenden in a statement. “I am excited to work with Yellow Veil again, they understand my filmmaking and have been fierce advocates.”

The “Blackout” cast features Alex Hurt (“She Said,” “Foxhole”), Addison Timlin (“Little Sister,” “Like Me”), Motell Gyn Foster (“Marriage Story,” “Foxhole”), Joseph Castillo-Midyett (“Equalizer,” “Death Saved My Life”), Ella Rae Peck (“Crumb Catcher”), Rigo Garay (“Crumb Catcher”), John Speredakos (“Wendigo,” “I Sell The Dead”), Michael Buscemi (“Habit,” “BlacKkKlansman”), Jeremy Holm (“The Ranger,” “Brooklyn 45”), Joe Swanberg (“You’re Next,” “Offseason”), Barbara Crampton (“You’re Next,” “Jakob’s Wife”), James Le Gros (“Bitter Feast,” “The Last Winter”) and Marshall Bell (“Total Recall,” “Stand By Me”).

Fessenden, along with long-time collaborator James Felix McKenney and Chris Ingvordsen, produced the film, with Gaby Leyne serving as co-producer.

Yellow Veil Pictures will present buyers with the first footage of “Blackout” at the European Film Market later in February. Check out the teaser poster for the film below.