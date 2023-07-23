XYZ Films Boards North American Sales for South African Freedom Documentary ‘London Recruits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

XYZ Films will represent documentary “London Recruits” for North American sales, it was revealed at the ongoing Durban FilmMart.

Directed by Gordon Main, the film sheds light on a pivotal moment in South Africa’s history. In 1970, the struggle against the apartheid government in South Africa developed a new secret weapon. Oliver Tambo hatched a plan to infiltrate young British activists into the country, posing as tourists. Their mission, in the face of brutal lockdown by the racist regime, was to help inspire ordinary South Africans to join a liberation movement that would never give up till freedom was won.

To mark the partnership, Ronnie Kasrils, now 86, the former underground African National Congress (ANC) freedom fighter at the heart of the story, participated in detonating a bucket “leaflet bomb” outside the market hotel. These were the devices deployed in 1970 by amateur secret agents that Kasrils recruited in London on orders from Tambo. The devices brought messages of hope from the banned ANC to the South African population at large.

The film is produced by Jacintha de Nobrega (“Deep End”), Robyn Slovo (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “McMafia”), Geoff Arbourne (“Forever Pure,” “African Apocalypse”), Colin Charles (“The Surveyor”),

James Barrett (“A Change in the Weather”) and Felix Gill (“78/52″).

XYZ Films’ Todd Brown said: “XYZ couldn’t be more thrilled to be working alongside Gordon and Geoff to bring “London Recruits” to audiences. This is truly one of those so unbelievable it has to be true stories, a real-life espionage tale told with urgency, insight and style. Quite simply, it’s a remarkable story told impeccably well, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Main added: “If you were looking for the perfect company to represent this film – XYZ would be at the top of your list. From our very first conversations with them, we could tell that they just ‘got’ the movie. Sealing the relationship here in Durban, where we shot so much of it, is a fitting tribute to the talent here on the ground in KwaZulu Natal who helped turn our story into a great film.”

de Nobrega said: “We are delighted that Todd and the cutting edge team at XYZ Films share our enthusiasm for this documentary’s creative and commercial potential. XYZ has been committed to working in South Africa for many years, so landing this deal at DFM in Durban feels like a natural next step. Together, we look forward to unveiling this extraordinary film to audiences worldwide, sparking thought-provoking conversations and leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.”

Arbourne said: “The positioning of XYZ Films in the global market is truly impressive, and it will undoubtedly take the project to new heights.”