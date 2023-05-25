Wscripted Unveils Nominees for MUBI-Backed Cannes Screenplay List by Women and Non-Binary Writers

Wscripted, the talent platform sourcing women and non-binary writers, has unveiled the nominees for its third Cannes Screenplay List, an initiative launched in partnership with MUBI.

The final selection was curated by an inaugural jury of international female filmmakers, including Mounia Meddour (“Papicha”, “Houria”), Funa Maduka (“Waiting for Hassana”), and Camille Griffin (“Silent Night”).

The list features 10 English-language and two French-language film projects by women and non-binary screenwriters and celebrates original projects from development to early financing stages.

“The task of selecting the final list was nothing short of challenging as each script possessed its own unique brilliance,” said Maduka, a Nigerian filmmaker who is the former head of international original films at Netflix. “On behalf of the jury, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all entrants and sincerest congratulations to the finalists, who represent the bold and brave voices our industry needs. It’s an especially important time to highlight writers- they are the architects, weavers and catalysts that propel our imagination,” said Makuda, who was recently a jury member at Sundance 2023 in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Nominees include French filmmaker Coralie Watanabe Prosper with her first feature “Wagako”, a Franco-Japanese drama about bi-raciality queer couples and motherhood; “No Love Lost”, a thriller by Dominican-American filmmaker Diana Peralta whose debut “De Lo Mio” premiered on HBO; and “Chariot,” a true story drama by Sundance Fellow and NYU Purple List winner Alyssa Loh.

Projects were presented at industry events at Cannes, notably at the Producers’ Network where Ellie Jamen, founder of Wscripted served as Guest of Honor, at a female-forward lunch on the Croisette co-hosted by Girls Support Girls and Kering Women in Motion.

Here are the nominees for the third Cannes Screenplay List:

“A More Certain Light” by Elizabeth Corbett (Drama, US-Argentina)

“Always Crashing in the Same Car” by Dorothy Jane Stewart (Drama, UK)

“Carmen(s)” by Carmen Maria Vega (Drama, France, French-language)

“Chariot” by Alyssa Loh (Drama, USA)

“Don’t Mention The War” by Julie Mayhew (Comedy, UK)

“Jane and Yola” by Rose Lichter-Marck (Adventure, USA)

“Madison” by Bethan Marlow (Coming of Age, UK)

“No Love Lost” by Diana Peralta (Thriller, USA)

“Sweetie Pie” by J. Bulluck (Coming of Age, USA)

“The Bushwhacker”by Lauri Donahue (Action, USA)

“The house by the rails” by Lily Landecy (Horror/Romance, France)

“Wagako” by Coralie Watanabe Prosper (Drama, France-Japan, French-language)